Erling Haaland is willing to join Barcelona provided they meet his one condition

Erling Haaland is one of the most desired players of the coming summer transfer window, wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid. But the La Liga giants aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund marksman; also in the picture are Pep Guardiola’s ominous Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who think that City have a slight advantage in the race due to the strength of their sporting project. But Barcelona aren’t discouraged. Joan Laporta met Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, in Monaco and shortly afterwards Xavi Hernandez met the player himself in Munich.

Haaland is apparently interested in coming to Camp Nou on one condition; he signs a short contract. The Norwegian could then review his terms in two to three years, when Barcelona are in a stronger financial position and he can renegotiate higher terms. Things are still delicate for the Catalan club fiscally.