David Alaba sends symbolic message on Instagram after Real Madrid knock out Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid produced a stirring comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu last night. Los Blancos were 2-0 down on aggregate heading into the final half-hour only for a hat-trick from Karim Benzema to turn the tie on its head and send Madrid into the quarter-final of the Champions League.

It was an incredible evening with powerful symbolic relevance for Madrid. Many had written them off after a poor showing in the first leg at the Parc des Princes but the nature of their victory only served to underline the mythical significance and strength that they hold as an institution as well as a football club.

This was embodied in the madness of the celebrations, with one memorable moment being David Alaba, who joined the club from Bayern Munich this past summer, lifting a chair over his head that somehow made it onto the pitch. The caption of his post on Instagram carried a sincere message: “Don’t you sit on our chair.”