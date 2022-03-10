Canales playing with fissure between toes

Real Betis talisman Sergio Canales is playing injured for the Sevilla side. So far, he has been willing to put up with the pain during an important run for Los Verdiblancos.

Diario AS carried the report from Cope Mas Sevilla that the Cantabrian had been playing with pain in recent weeks. They reported that he has fissure between his toes, which has been causing him a good deal of pain while playing.

Athough Canales was a doubt until the last minute, the midfielder did provide an assist for Nabil Fekir to equalise in yesterday’s Europa League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Germans.

Betis are facing a crucial part of their season and have dropped significant points against Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the race for the Champions League places. Should they hope to come back against Frankfurt and recover a top four spot, Canales’ presence will be key.