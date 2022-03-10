Barcelona’s predicted starting lineup for Europa League clash with Galatasaray revealed

Barcelona welcome Galatasaray to Camp Nou this evening in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash. The Blaugrana are expected to make rotations for this fixture but are still intent on putting up a strong showing and securing their fifth consecutive victory; they’re in the Europa League to win the Europa League.

Barcelona have been making great strides since Xavi Hernandez took over and have climbed as high as third in La Liga. They beat Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round to make it this far while Galatasaray qualified straight as group winners.

Xavi Hernandez is expected to start Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba. Frenkie de Jong could anchor the midfield with Gavi and Nico Gonzalez either side of him and Memphis Depay leading the line flanked by Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.