Barcelona are considering a move for Benfica star Alex Grimaldo ahead of this summer.

The Blaugrana are likely to be busy in the market this summer, with Xavi Hernandez keen to kick on amid recent improvements.

And while emphasis will be on the front line, Barca are also looking to improve competition at left-back.

Long-serving Jordi Alba continues to play at a high level, but at 32, competition at that position will benefit Barca.

Alejandro Balde is likely to be sent out on loan, still experienced at high level, and according to O Jogo via Sport, Barca are considering Benfica star Grimaldo.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2023, and needing to reduce salary mass, they do not want to give him an improved deal this summer.

That could give Barca an opportunity, and Grimaldo is said to fit the profile of what Xavi is looking for at left-back.

He is valued at €20million by Transfermarkt.