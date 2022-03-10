Ansu Fati is still some way off returning to action for Barcelona despite positive signs

Xavi Hernandez assured that Ansu Fati is in the final stretch of recovery yesterday but the truth is the Barcelona teenager is still some way off making a return to action according to Diario AS.

Fati is still undergoing recovery in Madrid under the supervision of trusted physio Joaquin Juan Sanda. All along the club have been certain that the minimum time it would take for him to recover would be two-and-a-half months; that roadmap hasn’t changed.

Fati injured the biceps femoris in his left leg during the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club back in January and so he won’t make a return until well into April at the earliest. Both the coaching and medical staff at Barcelona are determined to be as careful as possible in helping their prized talent return safely.

And the good thing is that Barcelona have plenty of forwards at their disposal so Fati doesn’t need to be rushed back before he’s absolutely ready. Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offer Xavi lots of options going forward.