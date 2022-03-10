A Late-Comer’s Guide to Finding a La Liga Team Worth Supporting

Although we are already more than halfway through the current La Liga season, there is still more than enough time to get behind a team and show them your support. Even if you have never watched a single Spanish league match in your life, it is inevitable that you will soon be caught up in the frenzied excitement that forms part of every season. Here are a few simple methods you can use to find a team that is worthy of your support.

Go with a Top-Ranked Team

There are two teams worth supporting if you are not afraid of being called out for following the crowd and would prefer to support a team that actually has a chance of taking the title. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have an impressive number of league wins under their belt with the former’s win tally currently standing at 34, with Barcelona being not far behind on 26. Although matches between these two top-ranked teams are always exhilarating, the same can’t, unfortunately, be said about their clashes with teams from the lower half. Thankfully, you can always find other ways to entertain yourself during the less thrilling matches. One way is by printing out a set of La Liga bingo cards which can be customized to include any on-screen, match-related actions you can think of ranging from something simple like scoring a goal to receiving a red card.

Back One of the Underdogs

Although Atlético Madrid took the title last season and has a total of 11 league wins to their name, they don’t have the same mass-appeal as Real Madrid and Barcelona, earning them the moniker of underdog. Real Madrid may be the team with the largest number of fans in the world, yet Atlético is still considered by many fans as the ‘real’ Madrid side. It does, after all, have Madrid’s symbol (the strawberry tree and bear) on its badge. In addition to this, the club rely on more humble signings and academy players, instead of solely relying on bought-in players. Other underdogs to consider supporting this year include Real Betis, Villarreal and Sevilla.

Change Your Team Every Match

If you are unable to decide on one team worth supporting, simply pick a team to back during every match. While this strategy might earn you a bit of a poor reputation among die-hard fans, it is one of the best ways to get to know all the teams in the league better. Don’t feel pressured to lend your support to the obviously stronger team either as La Liga is known to deliver an array of upsets every season. Some of the biggest upsets to date include Granada beating Barcelona 2-0 back in 2019 and Cadiz defeating Real Madrid 1-0 in Madrid last season.

La Liga is one of the most acclaimed leagues across the globe. Even if you only start following the league halfway through the season, there is plenty of time to find a team swells your passion.