Xavi Hernandez has played down Barcelona’s supposed favourites tag in the Europa League.

The Blaugrana are now flying in La Liga, moving up to third after a fine run of results.

And they also impressed in their Europa League knockout stage clash with Napoli, drawing in the first leg but blowing the Serie A giants away in the second leg.

Barca have never won the Europa League, largely because they are usually in the Premier League, but they are being rated as favourites as many given their recent form.

According to Xavi, though, the Blaugrana are not among the favourites to win this competition.

“I don’t see that we are favourites. The favourites are the last champions,” said Xavi ahead of his side’s clash with Galatasaray on Thursday night.

“Sevilla are more of a favourite than us.

“We are one of the candidates. We have a lot of excitement, it’s not the Champions League but it’s a European competition.

“We want to have a great game. We are in a very good dynamic and it has to be hard to get out of it.

“If we apply good post-loss pressure, we won’t get out of this dynamic. We have to go on the attack.”