Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has revealed why his club are in a strong position when it comes to future transfers.

The rumour mill has been spinning at full pace this week, with talk of Xavi meeting with Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Reports claim Xavi has met with the striker to try to convince him to join Barca amid interest from around Europe.

Haaland has a release clause of around €75million that comes into play this summer, and it’s pretty clear that he is likely to be on the move.

Barca are already doing the work behind the scenes to put themselves in a stronger financial situation in a bid to put themselves in a good position ahead of the summer.

And head coach Xavi believes the Blaugrana, despite their recent struggles, are still irresistible.

“You confirm that we met? I didn’t know,” he said of Haaland ahead of Barca’s Europa League clash with Galatasaray.

Speaking more generally, he added: “It’s always a good moment to sign for Barca. It’s the best club in the world.

“I reiterate, there is no footballer that has said ‘no’ to signing for Barcelona since I have been the coach.”