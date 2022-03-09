Champions League News

Watch: Mbappe leaves Real Madrid for dead in first half at Bernabeu

As he was in the first leg, Kylian Mbappe has lived up to his billing as star of the show in the first half of the return tie.

Real Madrid faced up to PSG in the first period looking to take control of the match and impose themselves on PSG.

To varying levels of success, they did manage to manoeuvre half-chances by finding Karim Benzema’s head from deep crosses.

Yet not without conceding similar, if not greater, levels of danger. PSG mixed in spells of possession to their game which helped stem any Real Madrid threat.

But the decisive action of the half came through a razor-sharp counter attack, with Neymar releasing Mbappe over the top of Eder Militao first time. David Alaba was unable to cover Mbappe as he whipped the ball past Thibaut Courtois at his near post.

That was not the first time either – earlier in the half VAR had ruled out Mbappe’s first effort, after Nuno Mendes was adjudged offside in the build-up.

Real Madrid have 45 minutes to write another surreal chapter in their Champions League history, but must find a way to minimise Mbappe in order to do so.

Posted by

Tags Kylian Mbappe PSG Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.