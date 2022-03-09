Watch: Benzema overshadows PSG stars and gives Madrid the advantage

Real Madrid have overturned the deficit against Paris Saint-Germain, all thanks to one man – Karim Mostafa Benzema.

In a game which looked as if it would be defined by Kylian Mbappe, it was the French forward that Real Madrid already have that changed the tie. Within the space of 17 second-half minutes, Benzema scored all three goals as Real Madrid flipped their 2-0 aggregate deficit into a 3-2 lead.

Benzema’s third, in particular was a touch pure quality. On the run and with the outside of his foot, Benzema pounced on the loose clearance from Marquinhos and swept it into the corner.

PANDAMONIUM 🤯 STRAIGHT FROM KICK-OFF AND BENZEMA COMPLETES HIS HAT-TRICK TO GIVE REAL MADRID THE LEAD IN THE TIE ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uejHC2H2aw — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) March 9, 2022

KARIM BENZEMA MAKES HISTORY WITH A HAT-TRICK! Real lead and Benzema is now the third top scorer in Real history, tied with the great Alfredo Di Stefano. 💥 pic.twitter.com/DlXbmPRXGT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2022

KARIM BENZEMA COMPLETES HIS HAT-TRICK!! Two goals in a minute! This game is insane 😱 Striker's instinct, what a brilliant finish!#UCL pic.twitter.com/KSpM3BvKyF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2022

Earlier on, 36-year-old Luka Modric was instrumental in breaking from midfield and then sliding the ball into the path of Benzema for Real Madrid’s second goal.

THAT MAN AGAIN 🤩 Sublime from Modric and Benzema gives Real Madrid the lead pic.twitter.com/sKQ339TpIv — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) March 9, 2022

Ultimately, the old guard and heart of four Champions League victories outshone their star-studded French counterparts. Real Madrid move onto the quarter-finals and add another historic comeback to their illustrious past.