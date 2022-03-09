Real Madrid fans have given their players a warm welcome ahead of their huge Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

Los Blancos face PSG in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie this evening, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Carlo Ancelotti and his men have it all to do, currently 1-0 down after Kylian Mbappe‘s late strike in the first leg.

Against a top-class PSG side, Real Madrid have it all to do, and with key midfielder Casemiro and Ferland Mendy out, they will need all the help they can get from their home support.

On that front, the fans have not disappointed so far, giving their players a warm welcome to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening ahead of kick-off.

The team bus was escorted in by police, with the fans singing, waving their scarves and flags and also pulling out the pyrotechnics.

That’s what Champions League nights are all about. You can see the video of the welcome below.