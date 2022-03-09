The numbers behind Luka Modric’s stellar performance

Real Madrid overcame PSG 3-2 on aggregate on Wednesday evening, largely thanks to a heroic performance from forward Karim Benzema.

Yet none of it would have been possible without the dynamism of Luka Modric. At 36-years-old, his technical ability is well-renowned but it is the incredible level of drive and fitness that defines the Croatian at this point.

In two of Real Madrid’s goals, Modric was instrumental and provided the ammunition for Benzema to fire the decisive shots. His numbers back up the idea that he was instrumental in the turnaround.

Luka Modrić's game by numbers vs. PSG: 100% take-ons success

88% pass accuracy

69 passes

12 passes into the final ⅓

7 duels won

6 passes into the opp. box

4 x possession won

4 tackles made

3 take-ons completed

3 crosses

2 shots

2 clearances

1 through-ball

1 assist Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8vWMb5VhRG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2022

In a midfield battle that Real Madrid appeared to be losing for much of this tie, Modric went into overdrive during the final half-hour of the second leg. Completing all of his take-ons and racking up tackles and transitional passes, he was a big factor Los Blancos when they needed it most.

Luka Modric seems keen to continue at the top level as long as he can, which based on this evening, seems like it might be a while.