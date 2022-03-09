Sergi Roberto is looking increasingly unlikely to be at Barcelona next season

It’s looking increasingly likely that Sergi Roberto’s future lies outside of Camp Nou as per Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of this season but negotiations to renew have stalled and seem unlikely to resume.

The versatile player is still injured but wants to continue at Barcelona. The club last offered him a deal in December; a two-year contract with a lower salary than he previously earned. But there was a disagreement over the variables and it fell apart.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career at Barcelona and has made 316 appearances for the club’s first team, scoring 12 goals and providing 37 assists. This season he’s made 12 appearances totalling 567 minutes, providing two goals and one assist.

Barcelona are trying to refresh their squad as they move into a new era. They’ve been steadily improving under Xavi Hernandez’s leadership and currently sit in third in La Liga.