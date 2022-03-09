Real Madrid have confirmed their starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

Los Blancos have a tough task ahead this evening, facing PSG in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are currently a goal down, with Kylian Mbappe firing home a late winner in Paris.

Real Madrid won’t be helped by the absence of Casemiro this evening through suspension, with Fede Valverde filling the gap.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos has beaten a hamstring injury to win a start, and Nacho Fernandez is filling in for Ferland Mendy.

The front three will consist of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio.

There are no away goals this evening, so Real Madrid can concentrate or making up the one goal deficit without worrying about the consequences of PSG goals to the same extent as in previous years.

The full Real Madrid starting XI is as follows:

(4-3-3) Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Vini Jr, Benzema.