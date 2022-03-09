Real Madrid are set to receive a huge injury boost ahead of tonight’s clash with PSG.

Los Blancos are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season so far, taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are currently a goal down heading into the second leg following Kylian Mbappe‘s late strike in Paris.

But as they gear up for the big night, with kick-off at 9pm, some very good news is emerging from the Spanish capital.

According to various reports, Toni Kroos is going to make it back in time from injury to start.

The midfielder missed the weekend’s win over Real Sociedad with a hamstring injury, but it’s being reported that he has passed the necessary fitness tests to not only feature but to start tonight.

That’s a huge boost for Real Madrid, who will have two of their trusted trident in the middle of the park for what it set to be a very difficult test without the suspended Casemiro.