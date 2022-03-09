PSG President seeks out referee after French side are eliminated

Following Paris Saint-Germain‘s Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, President of the French club Nasser Al-Khelaifi went on a rampage through the bowels of Santiago Bernabeu.

The story, carried by Diario AS, was described as ‘frankly unpleasant’ by reporter Monica Marchante, who witnessed the incident.

Incensed by yet another collapse in the Champions League, Al-Khelaifi was seen charging through the corridors of the Bernabeu, shouting. Supposedly, he was on the hunt for the changing room which housed match referee Danny Makkelie.

Unable to find the Dutch referee, he burst into the office of Real Madrid delegate Megia Davila. One Real Madrid employee was recording the incident on their phone, which enraged Al-Khelaifi even further as he slapped the phone out their hand.

According to Javier Herraez of Cadena SER, the PSG owner had demanded that the employee delete the images. Accompanied by Sporting Director Leonardo, Herraez confirmed that Al-Khelaifi had been heard shouting “I’m going to kill you.”

The Qatari was then escorted away by his own bodyguard, so that the situation didn’t escalate further. Marchante had it right, the whole scene sounded unpleasant.