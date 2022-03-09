Paris Saint-Germain emerge as a potential destination for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Barcelona’s prospects of renewing Ronald Araujo’s contract are becoming more and more complicated with each passing day according to Diario Sport. The centre-back has aroused the interest of the European elite including Paris Saint-Germain.

Araujo’s contract at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023 and if he doesn’t agree to a new contract by this close-season the club are going to be forced to sell him to the highest bidder. Barcelona want to retain his services but won’t go crazy with the finances of the deal; Araujo just wants his value to be recognised.

His situation has changed very little since January. Barcelona’s first offer for him was around €3m per season, a low salary given the importance the Uruguayan holds for the team. He’s the leader of their defence, after all, the most important centre-back.

But Araujo wants to be in the same bracket as Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. He’s willing to lose money as he already has offers on the table from Chelsea and Manchester United but he’s intent on being valued. PSG are waiting keenly in the wings.