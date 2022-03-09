Neymar Junior says tonight’s trip to Real Madrid is what elite footballers live for

Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. As games go they don’t get much bigger and it promises to be an incredible European night in the Spanish capital.

Neymar Junior, speaking as carried by Diario Sport, agreed. He knows Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu well from the four years he spent in La Liga with their great rivals Barcelona.

“It’s going to be a great match,” the Brazilian said. “I know the stadium well and we know what’s going to happen, that we’re going be under a lot of pressure, but we’re players that are used to playing with that. We have to play our game, be happy, enjoy life and our football. Because these moments happen only once.”

PSG go to Spain with a slight advantage following their 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. They won that thanks to a late, dramatic goal from Kylian Mbappe, the decisive player on the night. But Neymar, who wasn’t fully fit for that game, is now back to full strength and Lionel Messi is in the mood. The French side have a potent arsenal at their disposal.

Madrid, however, are also coming into the game in good form. They beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the weekend, producing one of their best performances this season. There’s belief in Spain that they can pull off a dramatic comeback; and as the legend goes, 90 minutes is a long time when you’re at the Santiago Bernabeu.