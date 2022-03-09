Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make a surprise change for their clash with Real Madrid this evening.

Mauricio Pochettino and his men have one of the biggest – if not the biggest – game of their season this evening.

Kylian Mbappe scored late in the first leg to give PSG a lead heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG are still looking to bag their first Champions League title, and they have a unique opportunity this season, blessed with a mouth-watering squad.

The only issue is the absence of Leandro Paredes, who will miss this evening with an injury issue.

According to L’Equipe via Diario AS, Idrissa Gueye is the chosen man to replace him in the midfield.

Gueye has started just 13 Ligue 1 games so far this season, and he will have a tough task against two of the trusted trident of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with Fede Valverde replacing the suspended Casemiro.

The 32-year-old has been around the block himself, and he has plenty of high-level experience.

But there is no doubting that Real Madrid will feel confident of winning that midfield battle with Paredes missing out.