Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t revealed whether he’s going to start Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas at Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening to take on Real Madrid in a game of epic proportions. A place in the Champions League quarter-final is at stake but PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has a selection dilemma on his hands according to a report by Mundo Deportivo; whether to start Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas in goal.

Recent reports in France have hinted that Donnarumma is best-placed to start although Pochettino refused to give any hints yesterday during his pre-match press conference. He said both players are number ones and he’ll take the decision pre-game.

Navas, formerly of Madrid of course, started against Nice at the weekend and normally the goalkeeper who plays the Ligue 1 match before a European night is a substitute in the Champions League. Following that logic it looks like Donnarumma will get the nod for the big game in the Spanish capital later tonight.