Leipzig are interested in Real Madrid’s teenage centre back Rafa Marin

Bundesliga outfit Leipzig are interested in signing Rafa Marin from Real Madrid according to a report by Marca. The defender is one of the most valued prospects at La Fabrica and could potentially serve as the fourth-choice centre back in the first team next year.

Leipzig are the specialists at recruiting young players and coupling them with more established figures. That’s how they’ve risen to compete with more historic German outfits like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen; although, still recovering from the departure of Julen Naglesmann, they’re currently fifth in the Bundesliga, behind all three as well as fourth-placed Hoffenheim.

Marin has already trained with the first team and has also made a couple of Carlo Ancelotti’s squads. Raul, his coach at Castilla, is a big admirer of his and he’s become a pillar of his defence. Born and raised in the Andalusian capital of Seville and just 19 years of age, Los Blancos will hope to be able to keep hold of him.