Former Barcelona man Gerard Deulofeu linked with summer move to the Premier League

Former Barcelona man Gerard Deulofeu could be on the move in the summer transfer window according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan, currently of Udinese in Serie A, has eight league goals so far this season and has caught the eye of West Ham United.

David Moyes is thought to be interested in signing the 27-year-old Catalan as he sees him as a good replacement for Jarrod Bowen, a player who looks likely to depart the London club at the end of this season due to his stellar performance so far this campaign.

Deulofeu already has Premier League experience with both Everton and Watford and has also represented Sevilla and Milan. His contract with Udinese expires in the summer of 2024 and it’s thought he won’t leave for anything less than a fee of €20m.

West Ham are currently sixth in the Premier League, two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and three behind Arsenal and the Champions League spot they currently occupy. They face Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League with the first leg taking place tomorrow at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.