Erik Lamela is back training with the group at Sevilla and close to returning from injury

Erik Lamela is finally back training with the rest of his Sevilla teammates three months after he suffered his shoulder injury according to Marca. That doesn’t mean he’s available for selection right away, however. That’s going to take a little more time.

“You have to be strong and it’s thanks to the team that I’m coming back,” the Argentine said. “The first two months were difficult but now I’m partially training with the group again and waiting for them to release me so I can get back to normal. We’re working hard to get there after the international break.

“I spent 15 months without playing before due to hip problems and that was much harder. I never give up and hopefully I’ll be playing again soon. We have a great squad, a great team. This group is at a very good level. There’s many injured players, many due to bad luck, but we have to get through it. I’d love to achieve everything with Sevilla; the club have won many trophies and I’d like to help them continue. This club is like a family.”

Lamela joined Sevilla from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window and has so far played 16 games for the Andalusian club, contributing four goals and two assists.

The Argentine came through the youth system at River Plate before securing a move to Europe with Roma in 2011. Two years later he headed for the Premier League with Tottenham, where he remained until the summer of 2021 when he joined Sevilla.

Sevilla are currently second in La Liga, eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid. They’re also set to face West Ham United in the last 16 of the Europa League; the first leg will take place tomorrow evening at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. Lamela will hope they progress to the quarter-finals and he’s available for them.