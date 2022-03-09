Eduardo Camavinga has revealed some of his best memories watching Real Madrid in the Champions League while growing up.

The 19-year-old now has the privilege of representing Los Blancos in the biggest club competition of them all having joined from Rennes in the summer.

Camavinga hasn’t been a regular starter in his first year at the Santiago Bernabeu, working to break in amid the presence of the trusted trident of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

But he has impressed during his debut campaign, already looking like a bargain having signed for around €30million.

Camavinga once watched on as a football fan, like the rest of us, though, and he has some good memories of Los Blancos in the Champions League amid their dominance over the last decade.

“I watched the Champions League Final against Atlético Madrid,” he told OneFootball.

“In my head, saying this, makes me think of Bale’s goal with his head.

“I also watched the final of Real Madrid against Liverpool, Bale’s overhead goal from a pass from Marcelo.

“There are certainly lots of Champions League moments that stick in my mind.”

Camavinga didn’t make the starting XI against PSG for Wednesday night’s big second leg, but he will likely see minutes.

And, of course, if Real Madrid do manage to progress, Camavinga will likely go on to play an important role, be it as a starter or a substitute.

But with responsibility comes pressure at Real Madrid, not that the young talent sees it quite that way.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s pressure,” he added.

“It’s something that boosts you, because you know what you’re getting into, a club that has won thirteen Champions Leagues. And you know the Champions League, it is a club goal.

“So for sure, from the moment you set foot in the Champions League, you have to give it your all, give it your all to triumph, because the goal is to win. To get a 14th one for Real Madrid.”