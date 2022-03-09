Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid can compete with anyone, if they’re at their best

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was clearly delighted with his side’s progression and spoke to the press on Wednesday between grins and smiles.

After overturning a two-goal deficit against PSG, there was a general feeling of euphoria around the Santiago Bernabeu and Ancelotti was no exception to the rule.

Asked just how they managed such a thrilling comeback, the Italian was typically matter of fact, as per Marca.

“We suffered a lot, but we held out,” observed the Italian veteran.

“We had issues recovering the ball, but a good pressure from Karim allowed us to draw level and after that came the magic of the Bernabeu. After the 1-1, there was only one team.”

In terms of magic, plenty was provided by Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, who also came up in the questions for Ancelotti.

“Every day they get better. I have the pleasure of being with them. Karim had an injury and now he is back and Luka always plays at the highest level, no matter where he is.”

Lucas Vazquez, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes were all brought on around the turning of the tide, but Ancelotti was reluctant to take too much credit for any tactical nous.

“The changes came at the point in which the dynamic of the match was changing. It wasn’t just a tactical change, but to ensure we had a lot of energy.”

The question which will be on the minds of many Madridistas, can Real Madrid win the Champions League?

“If we play to our ability, we can compete with any team. The situation has changed because we played better in this match. Luck helps, of course.”