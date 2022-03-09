Barcelona to play at former home of Espanyol during Camp Nou renovations

The deputy mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, has confirmed that F.C. Barcelona are in negotiations to rent out the Estadi Lluis Companys from the state.

With Camp Nou set to undergo heavy renovations in the coming seasons, President Joan Laporta wants the team to play at the Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 season while construction is underway.

The club see it as a low-cost alternative and Collboni made it clear that the council would not be charging a premium for the rent, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“We want things to go well for Barca, because when Barca are doing well, Barcelona does well. We’re making it easy and we – the council – should help the club as much as we can.”

These statements took place at a press conference, where Collboni also confirmed that the negotiations were advanced and would bear fruit within the coming weeks.

The stadium, originally built to host the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, lies atop the Montjuic hill in Barcelona that overlooks the city. For 12 years, it was also home to city rivals RCD Espanyol between 1997 and 2009. Not every day Barcelona are taking Espanyol’s hand-me-downs.