Barcelona haven’t yet decided on Dani Alves’ future contrary to recent reports

Contrary to recent reports claiming that Dani Alves will be offered a new contract by Barcelona that will take him through next season, Diario AS have reported that the future of the Brazilian right-back hasn’t yet been decided by the Catalan club.

Both the coaches and the sporting leadership of the club prefer to wait until the end of the season before making a decision, the reason being that there’s still such uncertainty regarding Barcelona’s transfer activity this summer.

If the Blaugrana land both Cesar Azpilicueta and Noussair Mazraoui it’s going to be difficult to find a place for Alves, even more so if Sergino Dest stays put at Camp Nou.

But the sensations are still positive when it comes to the veteran Brazilian. Alves has immediately become a key part of Barcelona’s dressing room both on and off the pitch. His signing from Sao Paulo during the January transfer window has been an unqualified success, but a final decision on his future is yet to be made.