Atletico Madrid bogged down by injury to Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid have suffered a further injury blow ahead of an important spell in La Liga and their return leg against Manchester United.

Thomas Lemar added another to the already numerous collection of medical updates, with the club confirming a muscle injury for the Frenchman. There was no timeline provided for his recovery, as seems to be the trend at Spanish clubs these days. Instead, Atleti confirmed he had received a blow in the previous match and had worked out in the gym today.

Lemar’s injury is part of a wider injury crisis at Atleti, who have been patching together a starting XI almost every week this season. As noted by Victor Molina and Ruben Uria, Los Colchoneros have had more injuries than matches played so far this season. A grand total of 39 have been recorded across their 38 matches, averaging just over one per match.

Según las cuentas que podemos establecer, por los partes médicos publicados, ahora mismo vamos por delante, 39 a 38. Pero como me dice @VictorMolina7 más allá de los partes médicos el ATM ha tenido bastante más ausencias/bajas/percances/molestias. Somos así de originales:) — Rubén Uría (@rubenuria) March 9, 2022

Atleti face Cadiz at the weekend followed by Alaves in La Liga, but must contend with a trip to Manchester between those ties. As pointed out by Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are already without Sime Vrsaljko, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Angel Correa, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha.