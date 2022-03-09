Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid set to do battle for Brazilian right back Vinicius Tobias

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine FIFA have declared that foreigners who play in either country can immediately sign for any other club on a free transfer. La Liga clubs are studying the situation, specifically Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Both clubs from the Spanish capital have their eye on Vinicius Tobias, a Brazilian right back who until now has played for Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk according to Diario AS. He joined them from Brasileirao outfit Internacional last January.

Atletico want him for their B team but also as an option for their first team, a smart move given their issues at right back this year after the departure of Kieran Trippier and injuries to Sime Vrsaljko and Daniel Wass. Madrid would do similar as they’re also short natural right backs in their squad aside from Dani Carvajal. Both clubs would seek a loan until the end of the season.