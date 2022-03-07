Xavi Hernandez has highlighted the performances of centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The centre-back was already tipped for a big future, but he has taken big strides forward under Xavi.

Araujo is going to be a starter for some time at Camp Nou, pending a new contract, with his current deal up in 2023.

Suddenly, the 22-year-old looks as though he could be one of the best young players in his position, and he will only improve under the stewardship of Xavi.

“Maybe he is the football is improving more from our arrival over all with the ball – before he had no intention,” said Xavi after Barca‘s win over Elche.

“We require passes, we demand game changers. Without the ball, he is one of the best in the world, with the ball he had to improve and it’s fundamental for him and for the team.”

Araujo is a defender Barca will likely look to build their defence around going forward, with Gerard Pique ageing alongside him.

For now, Pique will be the go-to partner for the Uruguayan, but it is likely Barca will strengthen at centre-back this summer, with Eric Garcia struggling to impress so far.