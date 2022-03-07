Xavi Hernandez is having all the right kinds of problems amid his side’s fine form.

Barcelona claimed a key win on Sunday to bolster their top four chances, defeating Elche 2-1 in rather controversial circumstances.

Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay completed the comeback, albeit the second goal came thanks to a controversial handball decision.

The win was a key one, with Atletico Madrid winning but, Real Betis, Villarreal and Real Sociedad suffering defeats.

Barca are now up to third, two points ahead of Betis and four ahead of next best Real Sociedad, while they have a game in hand over Atletico, who are level on points.

Substitutes proved key to Barca’s win over Elche, and the last five Blaugrana goals have all come from substitutes.

That’s why it is proving so difficult for Xavi to keep players out of the starting XI, and also out of the matchday squad.

“It costs me a lot to put people on the bench who don’t deserve it,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“Riqui, Oscar (Mingueza), Eric (Garcia)…in the end, I have to decide through the good of the team and the range of possibilities is great.

“Martin (Braithwaite) remains out of the squad and he doesn’t deserve it.

“I am in love with having these footballers, Adama came in very well and Ousmane was fantastic.”