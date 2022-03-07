Villarreal confirm Alberto Moreno has torn his ACL and will likely miss the rest of the season

Villarreal have confirmed that Alberto Moreno has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a club statement. Moreno suffered the injury during Villarreal’s match with Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday and will be operated on by Ramon Cugat.

Villarreal didn’t reveal how long he’ll be out for but it’s thought that he’ll miss the rest of the season at least. It’s a real blow for the Yellow Submarine as well as the Andalusian personally; he’d been enjoying a fine campaign under Unai Emery.

The 29-year-old has made 35 appearances so far this season, contributing six goals and four assists from the left flank. Villarreal will be unable to count on him for their crucial Champions League last 16 second leg against Juventus.

Moreno came through the youth system at Sevilla, his local club, before securing a move to Anfield in 2014 to join Liverpool. He spent the next five years of his career in the Premier League before returning home to Spain in 2019 with Villarreal.