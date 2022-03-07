Real Madrid’s 17-year-old starlet Nico Paz called up to the senior Argentine national team

Remember the name Nico Paz. Real Madrid’s 17-year-old was selected by Lionel Scaloni this morning as part of Argentina’s preliminary squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Venezuela and Ecuador according to a report by Diario AS.

Paz joined Madrid in 2017 from Tenerife. He was born in Spain but holds dual nationality due to the Argentine blood that runs through his veins. He began his career as a centre back before a stint playing as a centre forward, but it’s understood he’s now playing his football either as a central midfielder or a more advanced playmaker on either flank.

He’s been standing out at La Fabrica for a while and despite his age has already made his debut under Raul with Castilla. Madrid, cogniscent of his enormous potential, signed him to a professional deal recently. He’s played the majority of his football this season with Juvenil B but Scaloni’s decision to select him for international duty has putten him in the spotlight. It’s thought he’s done it to nail him down for Argentina before La Roja come calling.