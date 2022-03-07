Real Madrid are now in a dominant position in La Liga, and their 35th title may just be inevitable.

Los Blancos are flying, now eight points clear of second placed Sevilla following a superb win over Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men went into Saturday night’s clash with La Real knowing they could extend their lead after Sevilla slipped up on Friday night.

And they didn’t flinch under pressure, with Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio all on target.

Real Madrid are now in a commanding decision, and with Sevilla consistently showing their inability to achieve the run of results needed to put together a serious title charge, this title race looks inevitable.

A 35th La Liga title is headed the way of the Santiago Bernabeu, and that can only help them in their Champions League pursuit.

Los Blancos are a goal down against Paris Saint-Germain, taking on the Ligue 1 side in the second leg on Wednesday evening.

Real Madrid are now in the perfect mindset heading into the PSG clash, winning all three of their games since losing to PSG in the first leg, and with La Liga business firmly taken care of for now.

Eight points ahead, with only 11 games remaining and having lost only two games all season, only a fool would bet against Ancelotti’s men now.

They can now pour all resources into the Champions League clash with PSG, at least for now, and that’s a huge benefit with only a one goal deficit to take care of at home.

Meanwhile, PSG also have Ligue 1 taken care of, but they have lost two of their last three games since the Real Madrid, win, and they have issues aplenty heading into this one.