Real Madrid and Manchester City emerge as the frontrunners for Erling Haaland’s signature

The fight for Erling Haaland’s signature continues apace. The Borussia Dortmund forward is widely expected to leave the club in the summer when an informal release clause comes into force and both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen to recruit him.

But according to Bild in a report carried by Marca, Barcelona are very much an outside bet in this race. The frontrunners are Madrid and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Xavi Hernandez met with Haaland last Tuesday in Munich and there’s no question that the Norwegian is Barcelona’s absolute priority this summer transfer window.

The same can’t be said for Madrid, whose number one desire is Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. City are also on the hunt for a traditional number nine after failing in their attempt to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

And Haaland is probably the most exciting nine in the game right now. Still just 21, he’s scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for Dortmund since joining them in 2020 and has notched 12 in 15 for the Norwegian national team. He’s a veritable force of nature.