Ousmane Dembélé’s future remains in the air as we head towards the back-end of the season.

The winger is headed for a free departure as things stand, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The Frenchman was rejected a number of offers from Barca, and club president Joan Laporta has claimed the 24-year-old has an agreement elsewhere.

But according to the latest reports in France, that is not the case.

According to Telefoot via Sport, Dembélé still has all options on the table as things stand.

It’s claimed the winger is still contemplating staying at Barca, despite being aware of the pay cut he would likely have to accept.

Dembélé has improved significantly since the arrival of Xavi, and he seems to have a very good understanding with his new boss.

That could help Barca convince him to stay, but it’s claimed nothing has been decided, and indeed that the Frenchman has not decided on a new club at this point.