Nasser Al-Khelaifi appears in Swiss court days before Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Santiago Bernabeu this Wednesday evening in a Champions League clash of titanic proportions. PSG lead the tie 1-0 after their first leg victory courtesy of a certain Kylian Mbappe. A place in the quarter-final of the competition is what’s on the line.

But the week hasn’t begun well for the French club according to a report by Diario AS. Their president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has presented himself in Switzerland alongside former FIFA number two Jerome Valcke to appeal for a charge of brokering mutually beneficial television rights between FIFA and beIN, the television network that Al-Khelaifi is heavily involved in. Both have already been acquitted in the first and second instance of the charge.

The process is taking place in the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona and will end on Thursday. The two have been accused of unfair management and could be charged with a sentence of five years in prison.