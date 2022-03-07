Martin Braithwaite considering his Barcelona future after exclusion from squad to face Elche

Xavi Hernandez finally has a forward line that’s fit and firing at Barcelona but that means that some players are being deprived of game-time, as is the case with Danish striker Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite wasn’t in the matchday squad for Sunday’s trip to Elche and has dropped dramatically down the pecking order as per Diario Sport. He was injured for much of the first half of the season but returned to full fitness in January. He’s not figured.

Due to this, and the quality of the players he’s competing against, it’s understood that the Dane is considering his future. He needs to be playing football, even if that means leaving Catalonia.

Braithwaite, 30, joined Barcelona from Leganes in the January transfer window back in 2020. He’s since made 57 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring ten goals and providing five assists. He’s also earned 56 caps for the Danish national team and scored ten goals.