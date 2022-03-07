Lionel Scaloni calls up three players eligible for La Roja in Argentina preliminary squad

Lionel Scaloni has selected three footballers eligible to represent La Roja in his preliminary squad for the Argentine national team according to Marca. The Albiceleste take on Venezuela and Ecuador in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month.

The players are Nico Paz of Real Madrid, Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and Luka Romero of Lazio. The inclusion of Paz, son of former Tenerife player Pablo Paz, is interesting as he’s just 17 and has barely had minutes with Castilla.

It’s unknown, however, whether the three will make the final squad for the games to take place on March 26th and 30th. The insinuation from Spain is that Scaloni has called them up to try and secure their allegiance to Argentina over Spain.

Argentina can afford to take such risks as they’ve already secured their qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They’re currently second in the table, four points behind Brazil.