La Liga’s officiating has once again made the headlines following Barcelona’s comeback win over Elche.
The Blaugrana claimed a key win in the race for a top four spot on Sunday’s, coming back from a goal down.
Fidel put the hosts in front before Ferran Torres scored a leveller, before the controversy started.
Barca were awarded a penalty when the ball his Antonio Barragan‘s arm while it was down by his side.
Now, Barragan’s elbow did seem to lift towards the ball, but that was during a rapid split second which also saw Memphis grab at his opponent.
The decision was confirmed upon review by the referee, and Memphis scored the resulting penalty.
That decision was questionable enough on its own, but the decision got even more baffling when Pere Milla headed the ball on to Jordi Alba’s arm inside the Barcelona box.
Now, that shouldn’t have been a penalty either, and it wasn’t, with Alba’s arm also down by his side.
But if the same referee gave a penalty for a handball when Barragan had his arm by his side, how can he not do the same when it happens to Alba?
The decisions, and particularly the inconsistency in decision making, was inexplicable.
Elche deserve an apology from La Liga…but they almost certainly won’t get one.
Did you really watch the game?.. barragan actually hit the ball intentionally with his arm, because the flick from depay had beaten him…watch the replay again and stop being controversial on your post.
My man Jamie got the worst picture for the first penalty so he had something to write about. The ball hit his elbow, and the ref said he extended his arm on purpose to make his body bigger.
Well that incident was clear enough given the VAR replay and call back but I was disappointed at the adama incident which was very clear to the eyes. That was a penalty that should be awarded…….
When you watch the video barragan throw up his hand for him to control the ball.but just look at alba own his hand is on his body so what is the controversial you are saying.if you don’t know how to watch ball my go and learn
Obviously you choose to see what you want to see. As a writer you are discrediting the game and need to stop. It’s a shame this is the only way you know how to get attention. Now that’s sad.
Adama won a penalty but let’s not talk about it because it favours barca which is against your agenda
The ref Is clear not to awarded a penalty.
Are you kidding, that’s the speedy thing I’ve heard. It was a clear penalty. The referee even explained to the Elche players the reason for giving the penalty. The commentators also agreed it was a clear penalty. What’s this, an Anti-Barcelona writer?
Ok, you actually saw that one of joldy Alba and never saw the foul on Adama? You are so onesided. You shouldn’t be a sport writer at all.
You don’t even need to argue this, just apply a simple principle. God forbid, but let assume that “both of them are handicap without hand”.
-Assume that Alba hand is not there, the ball will hit his side stomach.
-Also assume that Barragan hand is not there, the ball will definitely pass through his shoulder.
It’s quite unfortunate, Referees and the so called VAR make matter’s worst in decisions making.
Clearly this reporter didn’t watch the match.
This article is insane. Barragan tried to stop the ball by raising his elbow. Alba tucked his elbow in to avoid the ball striking his arm. There is no similarity between the 2 situations.
The only reason that the refereeing should be called into question, is the unpunished foul on Traore right at the end of the game. The ref didn’t even want to look at it.
The writer is not anti-barca, he wrote what he saw and what usually happens when Barca plays, there is always help from the officials. C
You are very biased in your reasoning.
Why not talk about the Adams foul incident?
The referees decision was correct about Barragan’s foul.
What are you talking about here man,did you really watch the match what you are showing is the real photage,go and watch th real one and stop this controversy sh*t. Yeah we get it the ref. didn’t do well but not on wat you are talking about
Jamie Kemble, you need to find another career. Sport writing needs objective insight and not a silly write-up based on pictures.
I’m sure you’ll do well writing entertainment blogs since you like to stir up blind controversies.
This isn’t new. It’s the usual Barcaphobic mentality. Whenever Barca is winning, oh, they being helped! Your article is an analytical gibberish.
the elche defender pulled his hand towards the ball while alba pulled his hand away from the ball.
its as simple as that
