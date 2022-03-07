La Liga’s officiating has once again made the headlines following Barcelona’s comeback win over Elche.

The Blaugrana claimed a key win in the race for a top four spot on Sunday’s, coming back from a goal down.

Fidel put the hosts in front before Ferran Torres scored a leveller, before the controversy started.

Barca were awarded a penalty when the ball his Antonio Barragan‘s arm while it was down by his side.

Now, Barragan’s elbow did seem to lift towards the ball, but that was during a rapid split second which also saw Memphis grab at his opponent.

The decision was confirmed upon review by the referee, and Memphis scored the resulting penalty.

That decision was questionable enough on its own, but the decision got even more baffling when Pere Milla headed the ball on to Jordi Alba’s arm inside the Barcelona box.

Now, that shouldn’t have been a penalty either, and it wasn’t, with Alba’s arm also down by his side.

But if the same referee gave a penalty for a handball when Barragan had his arm by his side, how can he not do the same when it happens to Alba?

The decisions, and particularly the inconsistency in decision making, was inexplicable.

Elche deserve an apology from La Liga…but they almost certainly won’t get one.