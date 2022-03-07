Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday after picking up a knock at training today. He’ll undergo more tests in the next 48 hours.

The news is a major blow to PSG given how vital the Frenchman is to them. It was his stoppage-time goal in the first leg at the Parc des Princes that decided a tight game and his absence would potentially serve as a real boost to Madrid’s chances.

Having said that, Los Blancos are also missing several key troops. Ferland Mendy and Casemiro are both suspended while Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde are doubts through injury and illness respectively. It’s a very hard one to call.

Madrid are top of La Liga going into the tie, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla. They beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening. PSG are also top of Ligue 1 by 13 points but lost 1-0 to Nice on Saturday night.