Juan Mata keen to return to La Liga after eleven years in the Premier League

Juan Mata is set to leave Manchester United at the end of this season after eight years at the club according to The Athletic and Diario AS. The Spaniard’s contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer and he has no intention of renewing it.

The former Valencia man has featured for just 171 minutes so far this season and is open to the idea of returning home to La Liga. Several Spanish clubs are said to be interested in him.

Mata, 33, feels he has a lot left to give and is keen to return to Spain after eleven years in the Premier League. He’s keen to follow in the footsteps of David Silva, who joined Real Sociedad in the summer of 2020 after a decade at Manchester City.

Mata spent time as a youth with Real Oviedo and Real Madrid before making his name as a senior professional at Mestalla with Valencia. He joined Chelsea in 2011 before switching to United three years later. He’s played his football at Old Trafford since.