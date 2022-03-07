Barcelona Elche

Jordi Alba has provided more league assists in the last decade than any other defender

Jordi Alba has come in for his fair share of criticism in recent times but he’s performing at a very high level for Barcelona right now. The Catalan has become integral for Xavi Hernandez.

Alba, 32, assisted Ferran Torres for Barcelona’s equaliser against Elche on Sunday afternoon in a game the Blaugrana ended up winning 2-1. It was his seventh assist of the season, just one less than his record eight in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

This is Alba’s tenth season at Barcelona and, according to Mundo Deportivo, no other defender has provided more assists than him in that time; he’s delivered 55 in La Liga, more than Andrew Robertson (48), Trent Alexander-Arnold (44), Dani Alves (38) and Marcelo (37). He’s provided 82 across all competitions.

Only three players in Spain have provided more assists than Alba so far this season; Karim Benzema of Real Madrid’s figure stands at ten, Oscar Trejo of Rayo Vallecano’s stands at nine and Athletic Club’s Iker Muniain stands at eight. There’s life in him yet.

