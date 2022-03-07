Jan Oblak confident on Atletico Madrid’s Top Four chances in 2022

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is confident they will secure a Champions League qualification spot in 2022.

Los Rojiblancos have already given up on their chances of defending their La Liga title this season after an indifferent run of results since the start of 2022.

Diego Simeone’s side sealed a vital 3-1 league win away at Real Betis this weekend with a brace from Joao Felix, and Thomas Lemar’s late effort, securing all three points in Andalucia.

That result edges Simeone’s charges above Los Verdiblancos into the Top Four and Oblak believes they are on track to achieve their goal.

“We have shown ourselves as ‘another Atletico’ and we have to continue like this”, as per reports from Marca.

“Only by playing like this, can we reach the Champions League places.

“There’s a long way to go, all the players and coaches are involved.

“We are playing in a mini league for that, and if we continue like this, we’ll do that.”

Up next for Simeone is a home game against Cadiz in Friday night league action before their crucial Champions League last 16 second leg away at Manchester United on March 15.

