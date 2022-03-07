Ferran Torres has credited Xavi Hernandez for his impact on Barcelona’s win over Elche on Sunday.

The Blaugrana claimed a key win in the race for a top four spot, moving up to third and two points ahead of Real Betis.

It was a controversial win, with Memphis Depay‘s penalty winning the game after a questionable handball call.

But it was a win nonetheless, and with Ferran Torres scoring the first goal, it was Barca’s substitutes who won the game.

It follows a recent trend, with the Blaugrana’s last five goals all coming from players off the bench.

Xavi is proving his worth from the bench with substitution decisions, and that’s something Torres has highlighted.

“Xavi produced a great change,” said the winger. “We are playing with a style that we want and that the boss wants us to.

“We are continuing with good results.

“This is a difficult field. I am very happy with the win. I am happy with my goal, to have helped the team to achieve the win.

“We are already thinking of the game on Thursday.”

Barca now hold a lead in the top four race, two points ahead Betis in fifth and level on points with Atletico Madrid with a game in hand.

There is still plenty of time remaining, but based on Barca’s current form, it is difficult to bet against them landing Champions League football.