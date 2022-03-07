Here are the Spanish football headlines for March 8.

Simeone talks Atleti assets

Diego Simeone has spoken of one of his team’s best assets after Atletico Madrid’s win over Real Betis.

“The team has a very good transition, very quick, that gives us a lot of alternatives,” said Simeone.

“We have to continue with that humility and spirit and to continue game by game in this league of 14 games that we started three games ago.”

The win over Real Betis means Atletico are now in the top four, with Joao Felix scoring twice in the game.

Barcelona’s controversial win

Barcelona secured a comeback win over Elche on Sunday, but it was an extremely controversial clash.

Ferran Torres scored an equaliser after Fidel opened the scoring, but Barca were they given a penalty for handball.

It was an outrageous decision, and it was made even worse when the ball his Jordi Alba’s arm in a similar way only for Elche to be denied a penalty.

Best of the rest

Cadiz gave their survival hopes a huge boost on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Cadiz are now within one point of safety, meanwhile, Mallorca lost a 4-3 thriller to Celta Vigo, with both teams getting a player sent off.

Mallorca are now just two points ahead of Cadiz in the final relegation spot.