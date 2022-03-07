Cristiano Ronaldo flew home to Portugal after being left out of squad for Manchester Derby

Manchester United are in a state of turmoil and it seems that there’s a struggle of power in progress between Cristiano Ronaldo and his coach Ralf Rangnick according to a report by Marca.

The German left Cristiano out of United’s squad for their Premier League clash with neighbours Manchester City on Sunday, a game United proceeded to lose 4-1 in rather limp fashion indeed.

Rangnick justified his decision to leave out the Portuguese by attributing his absence to a problem with his hip flexor, although rumours from Cristiano’s camp suggest it was a tactical decision.

Cristiano wasn’t at the game as he decided to travel home to Portugal after learning that he wasn’t in the squad, something that’s apparently caused a bit of an issue in the dressing room.

Cristiano, formerly of Real Madrid of course, returned to Old Trafford after nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu and three with Juventus. Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the 37-year-old.