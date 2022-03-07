Barcelona to offer Dani Alves a new and improved contract in the coming weeks

If everything continues as it is Dani Alves will renew his contract with Barcelona and remain part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad next season according to a report by Diario Sport.

That’s what the Brazilian wants and it’s also the desire of Xavi and the sporting leadership of the club. There’s not yet been any talks between the two parties but Barcelona will soon make contact with Alves’ representatives and open negotiations.

Alves, despite his veteran status, is fundamental for Xavi, his former teammate. He wasn’t registered for the Europa League but has started seven of the eight matches since he became available after joining from Sao Paulo in the January transfer window.

It’s thought that Barcelona are going to offer Alves a more financially generous deal that what he’s currently earning; he joined Barcelona to give himself the best chance of making Tite’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rather than for financial gain. And it’s worked out superbly for both parties thus far.