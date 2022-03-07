Andreas Christensen reportedly agrees to five-year contract with Barcelona

Chelsea centre back Andreas Christensen has already agreed to join Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano and Mundo Deportivo. The deal between the player and the club has been closed and the Danish international has committed to a five-year deal. Only the signature is missing.

Christensen’s contract with Chelsea expires on June 30th and Barcelona have been speaking with his representatives for weeks. He’ll arrive at Camp Nou on a free transfer after Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff travelled to London to finalise the details.

Christensen is 25 but has already a great deal of experience, forming part of the Chelsea team that beat Manchester City to win last season’s Champions League in Porto. Bayern Munich were also keen on securing his services but it seems that the player is seduced by the idea of playing for Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona.

Christensen began his career with Danish side Brondby before joining Chelsea at the age of 17. He established himself as a first-teamer at Stamford Bridge in 2017 after two years with Borussia Monchengladbach. He’s very much a ball-playing defender.